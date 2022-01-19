‘Go in the name of God,’ says Leo Amery in a 1940 quote, as David Davis mocks Boris Johnson.

‘In the name of God, go,’ as David Davis mocks Boris Johnson with a quote from Leo Amery from 1940.

In a dramatic Commons debate on the war, Mr Davis revived the famous words used by senior Tory MP Leo Amery to demand Neville Chamberlain’s resignation.

The prime minister was gone the next day.

Boris Johnson’s future as Prime Minister was in jeopardy this afternoon after Tory grandee David Davis launched a blistering public attack on him, calling for him to resign.

“In the name of God, go,” Mr Davis, a former Brexit Secretary and senior Tory backbencher, told Mr Johnson at today’s Prime Minister’s Questions.

“Like many on these benches, I spent weeks and months defending the Prime Minister against often enraged constituents, reminding them of his success in delivering Brexit, the vaccine, and a variety of other things,” he said.

“However, I expect my leaders to take responsibility for their actions.”

He did the polar opposite the day before.

So I’ll remind him of a quote from Leo Amery to Neville Chamberlain that is all too familiar to him: “You have sat there too long for all the good you have done, in the name of God, go!”

The attack came after an already tense Prime Minister’s Question Time, which began with Christian Wakeford, the Tory MP for Bury South, crossing the chamber floor to take a seat on the Labour benches.

Conservative MPs hissed, while Mr Johnson fought to dispel mounting doubts about his leadership.

In the final minutes of the session, he responded to Mr Davis by saying, “I don’t know what he’s talking about.”

I’m not sure what quotation he’s referring to, but what I can tell him, and what I believe I’ve told this House repeatedly throughout the pandemic, is that I accept full responsibility for everything that has been done in this Government and throughout the pandemic.”

Mr. Davis was quoting Conservative MP Leo Amery, who made the demand to then-prime minister Neville Chamberlain during the 1940 Norway Debate, during which a series of military and naval disasters were announced.

MPs discussed military tactics in the face of Germany’s growing hold over Europe during the Second World War during the debate, which took place in the House of Commons between May 7 and 9, 1940.

After quickly occupying Denmark, Germany launched a major attack on Norway on 9 May of that year.

‘In the name of God, go’: The meaning behind Leo Amery’s 1940 quote, as David Davis skewers Boris Johnson