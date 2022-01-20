‘Go in the name of God,’ the UK’s embattled prime minister said in parliament.

David Davis, the ex-Brexit Secretary, has become the most senior Conservative to call for Boris Johnson’s resignation.

LONDON, U.K.

Former Brexit Secretary David Davis became the most senior member of the ruling Conservative Party to call on Prime Minister Boris Johnson to resign on Wednesday, telling him in parliament, “In the name of God, go.”

Davis’ dramatic remarks came during parliament’s weekly Prime Minister’s Questions (PMQ) session, eliciting audible gasps from the audience.

I’ve defended the Prime Minister for weeks and months now.

He was the one who made Brexit happen.

He was in charge of distributing vaccines.

But today in the Chamber, I had this to say pic.twitter.comxmDBp8GZ2E

Johnson, who is embroiled in a scandal, had a bruising PMQ session, with more letters calling for a leadership election within the party being handed in earlier in the day.

“I expect my leaders to shoulder responsibility for the actions they take,” Davis, a senior Conservative and former leadership candidate, said in parliament.

He did the exact opposite yesterday.”

“So, I’ll remind him of a quote from Leopold Amery to Neville Chamberlain, which he may recall.

“You’ve been sitting here far too long for any good you’ve done.

“Go in the name of God.”

Johnson’s previously stated excuse for attending a Downing Street party on May 20, 2020, at a time when Britons were prohibited from gathering due to strict coronavirus restrictions, was that he assumed it was a work event and that he was neither informed of the party ahead of time nor that it violated his own lockdown rules.

Johnson’s excuses are “absurd and frankly unbelievable,” according to Sir Keir Starmer, leader of the main opposition Labour Party.

Johnson repeatedly refused to resign in the face of vehement questions from lawmakers.

Despite his energetic performance, his calls for MPs to wait for the investigation’s findings were met with laughter in the chamber.

Johnson has ordered a civil servant to investigate allegations of parties at Downing Street while the rest of the country was shut down.

One of Johnson’s MPs, Christian Wakeford, who was only elected in 2019 for Bury South in northern England, defected from the Conservative Party to the Labour Party – and the announcement came just before Prime Minister’s Questions.

Wakeford is a town in the United Kingdom.

A brief summary of Infosurhoy.