Gogglebox star Jenny Newby gets pestered by fans constantly – even on the toilet

Since joining Gogglebox six years ago, Jenny and pal Lee Riley have become big hits with viewers of the Channel 4 show

Gogglebox star Jenny Newby is getting pestered by fans everywhere she goes.

The telly addict can’t even go to the toilet without being bothered.

She revealed: “It’s lovely when people recognise me. They are always asking to have a picture.

“I got asked when I was at the hospital and ended up doing a selfie with the doctor.

“And it even happens when I go to the toilet. One time, I was going for a wee and I’d just got my bum on the seat when I heard a girl saying, ‘She’s in here somewhere’ because they were so keen to have a selfie with me!”

Since joining Gogglebox six years ago, Jenny and pal Lee Riley have become big hits with viewers.

Last month they rubbed shoulders with the biggest stars on the box at the National Television Awards.

But they still don’t feel like stars.

Jenny said: “I’m on the TV sitting in my living room, so I’m just like the people who watch Gogglebox. I’m not a celebrity. I just sit down and watch telly like everybody else.

“When anybody talks to me I find it strange because I’m thinking, ‘I’m just watching what you’re watching’.”

Gogglebox will be back on Channel 4 in the spring.