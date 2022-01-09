‘Going vegan for nine months was amazing, I lost five stone,’ says Marco Pierre White on his BBC Maestro course.

‘Going vegan for nine months was amazing, I lost five stone,’ Marco Pierre White said on his BBC Maestro course.

The chef explains how his views on vegetarian cooking have evolved, as well as why he hasn’t gone vegan full-time despite the health benefits he has experienced – and shares his recipe for Artichokes Barigoule.

Marco Pierre White doesn’t appear to be the most obvious choice to host a vegetarian cooking show.

He owns a steakhouse chain and famously posed with a meat cleaver on the cover of his cookbook White Heat, back when he made Gordon Ramsay cry – and when vegetarianism was regarded as a suspect subculture.

After years of hosting Hell’s Kitchen and other cooking shows around the world, White’s presenting style appears to have been tempered to the genteel for his new online course for BBC Maestro, which consists of 24 video lessons covering haute cooking skills for vegetarian food over the course of five hours.

There are no instant noodles or cultish ingredients in this recipe, but it does require some kitchen equipment, such as sous vide machines (which can be improvised) and deep fryers.

White tells me how he tried veganism a few days after his 60th birthday.

He tried it out a decade ago after being inspired by his daughter and her friends who rarely eat animal products.

“It was an incredible nine months,” he recalls, describing it as “more about the journey than the food.”

“It didn’t bother me at all for the first three weeks.”

After that, I became very introverted and weak for the next six weeks.

Then I went back to normal, slept better, had a better sense of smell, lost a lot of weight (about four or five stone), and had a lot more energy.”

January is unquestionably a month for journeys (albeit, for most of us, metaphorical rather than actual travel).

But White’s path is far from the denial or abstention associated with the start of a new year, with its promises of resolutions and health kicks, as well as giving up and cutting back.

His dishes are simple, generous, and straightforward.

I was expecting something a little more avant-garde – complicated techniques that produce culinary miracles but necessitate weeks of training.

Mushroom risotto, truffled cauliflower cheese, and arancini are on the menu instead.

Endive tarte tatin, stuffed cabbage, and Madeira-braised celery with walnuts.

UK news summary from Infosurhoy.

Marco Pierre White on his BBC Maestro course: ‘Going vegan for nine months was amazing, I lost five stone’