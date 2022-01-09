‘Going vegan for nine months was amazing, I lost five stone,’ says Marco Pierre White on his BBC Maestro course.

‘Going vegan for nine months was amazing, I lost five stone,’ Marco Pierre White said on his BBC Maestro course.
The chef explains how his views on vegetarian cooking have evolved, as well as why he hasn’t gone vegan full-time despite the health benefits he has experienced – and shares his recipe for Artichokes Barigoule.
Marco Pierre White doesn’t appear to be the most obvious choice to host a vegetarian cooking show.
He owns a steakhouse chain and famously posed with a meat cleaver on the cover of his cookbook White Heat, back when he made Gordon Ramsay cry – and when vegetarianism was regarded as a suspect subculture.
After years of hosting Hell’s Kitchen and other cooking shows around the world, White’s presenting style appears to have been tempered to the genteel for his new online course for BBC Maestro, which consists of 24 video lessons covering haute cooking skills for vegetarian food over the course of five hours.
There are no instant noodles or cultish ingredients in this recipe, but it does require some kitchen equipment, such as sous vide machines (which can be improvised) and deep fryers.
White tells me how he tried veganism a few days after his 60th birthday.
He tried it out a decade ago after being inspired by his daughter and her friends who rarely eat animal products.
“It was an incredible nine months,” he recalls, describing it as “more about the journey than the food.”
“It didn’t bother me at all for the first three weeks.”
After that, I became very introverted and weak for the next six weeks.
Then I went back to normal, slept better, had a better sense of smell, lost a lot of weight (about four or five stone), and had a lot more energy.”
January is unquestionably a month for journeys (albeit, for most of us, metaphorical rather than actual travel).
But White’s path is far from the denial or abstention associated with the start of a new year, with its promises of resolutions and health kicks, as well as giving up and cutting back.
His dishes are simple, generous, and straightforward.
I was expecting something a little more avant-garde – complicated techniques that produce culinary miracles but necessitate weeks of training.
Mushroom risotto, truffled cauliflower cheese, and arancini are on the menu instead.
Endive tarte tatin, stuffed cabbage, and Madeira-braised celery with walnuts.
Ingredients for the barigoule
18 artichokes
2 medium carrots, sliced crossways
2 medium onions, finely sliced
2 garlic cloves, finely sliced
2 bay leaves
3-4 thyme sprigs
3 tbsp extra virgin olive oil
1 generous glass dry white wine
200ml vegetable stock
Sea salt – season to your taste
15g unsalted butter
15g basil leaves
Ingredients for the tomato sauce
2 tbsp extra virgin olive oil
1 large onion, peeled and grated
2 garlic cloves, peeled and grated
4 thyme sprigs
1 bay leaf
1kg cherry tomatoes – halved
1kg chopped tinned tomatoes
Method for the tomato sauce
This sauce can be made well in advance and stored in batches in the fridge or freezer.
Preheat the oven to 150°C / Fan 130°C / Gas mark 2.
Heat the oil in a large saucepan over a medium heat, add the grated onions and garlic, and cook until softened. Add the thyme and bay leaf, and continue to stir. Add the cherry tomatoes, and cook until they begin to break down. Add a little more olive oil if necessary. Let the tomatoes slowly release their liquid, and then increase the temperature.
Taste, taste, taste. Notice how the acidity of the tomatoes evaporates as their natural sweetness takes over. When you’re happy with the sweetness of the sauce, add the tinned tomatoes, stir well, and bring to a gentle boil. Cover with a cartouche of baking parchment. Then wrap the saucepan lid in tinfoil and place the wrapped lid on top of the pan. This way, what happens in the pan, stays in the pan. Cook in the preheated oven for one hour.
Pass the sauce a bit at a time through a conical strainer. Use the back of a ladle to thoroughly push through the liquid until what is left in the colander is almost dry, and, as you go, discard the husks. Taste the sauce and adjust seasoning if necessary.
Method for the barigoule
Peel the artichokes, so you are left with the heart of the artichoke and the stem. Remove the woody base of each heart so that you are left with the stem and top half of the heart. Keep the artichokes in cold water, with lemon, to prevent discolouration.
Heat 2 tbsp of olive oil in a large flameproof casserole pan over a medium heat. Add the sliced carrots, onions, garlic, bay leaf and thyme, and sweat them down, stirring occasionally to prevent the pan scorching. Notice how the sizzle becomes quieter as the vegetables’ water content evaporates.
Add the artichoke hearts to the pan, and pour in the wine and let it reduce to remove the wine’s acidity and bring out its natural sweetness. When you can no longer smell the acidity of the wine, it’s time to pour in the vegetable stock and add a couple of pinches of salt.
Let the stock come back to the boil and then reduce the heat to a simmer and cover with a cartouche made from baking parchment. Continue to simmer for about 20 minutes. Check the artichokes by inserting the tip of a knife – there should be no resistance.
Meanwhile, in a small saucepan, heat the tomato sauce (or passata, if using) and add a splash of olive oil. Whisk in the softened butter.
Make basil butter in a food processor by blending the basil leaves with 1 tbsp of olive oil and your butter. Add this to the pan of artichokes and swirl the pan so that the butter melts and emulsifies.
Arrange some of the artichoke hearts around the edge of a platter. Pour the tomato sauce in the centre. Place the remaining artichoke hearts on the tomato sauce. Spoon over the carrots, onions and the sauce from the casserole. Season with sea salt, scatter with herbs, and serve.