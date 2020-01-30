Gold Coast boaties could be given hefty speeding fines to stop harbour hooligans

A safety blitz on waterways could result in new CCTV cameras being used to catch speeding boaties and jet skiers.

The specialist boating cams were set up on the Gold Coast last week and used for the first time over the Australia Day weekend.

The $230,000 smart camera trial is intended to improve safety and planning on the water, as well as spotting speeders putting lives at risk.

But authorities are investigating how the cameras can be used to enforce speed limits on the waterways and canals.

The cameras are currently at 20 locations including the southern end of the Broadwater and the Coomera River.

Gold Coast Waterways Authority (GCWA) announced it was investing in the state-of-the-art smart cameras for the new trial, which it insisted was for ‘research purposes’.

That research will seek to establish whether a boat’s speed can be accurately measured by a camera, and if so, may be provided to law enforcement in the future.

It will use the cameras to take records of a boat’s registration number to help identify its owner.

The Queensland University of Technology will operate the cameras and gather the necessary data.

GCWA boss Hal Morris said the project hopes to keep locals and visitors safe, as well as protecting the environment.

‘It’s important because to successfully plan for the future we need to understand the impacts population growth and rising boat ownership are having,’ he said.

‘[Then] we can plan for these changes, protect the environment and ensure locals and visitors continue to enjoy safe access to our beautiful waterways city.

He explained the camera trial builds on a study released last year, which showed the Gold Coast was experiencing rapid population growth and more boats on the water.’

‘That earlier study gave us a fairly broad idea of how the waterways are being used,’ he said.

‘Now we need more detail to improve our future planning.

‘We’ll be using the cameras to create a more complete picture of who is using the waterways, where they’re going, what type of vessel or watercraft they’re travelling in, and how they’re interacting with other users and the environment,’ he said.

‘This information hasn’t been collected before to this level of detail on the Gold Coast.’