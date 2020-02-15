Gold Coast couple quarantined on Diamond Princess Cruise Ship have wine delivered by drone

An Australian couple stuck on board a cruise ship in Japan have had two cases of wine delivered by drone.

The Diamond Princess, operated by Princess Cruises, was quarantined on Monday upon arriving at Yokohama.

An 80-year-old man who disembarked from the cruise in Hong Kong was diagnosed with the virus, putting the health of all passengers who were on the ship with him at risk.

Since Wednesday, the number of passengers confirmed infected has jumped to 64, as the remaining 3,700 passengers huddle in their quarters and wait to see if symptoms of the deadly virus appear.

Dave Binskin and his wife Jan, from Palm Beach, on the Gold Coast, were confined to their cabin for three days before they started to struggle with boredom.

The enterprising couple decided to get in touch their wine club on Friday, who offered to deliver them some booze by drone.

Writing on Facebook Mr Binskin said: ‘On a lighter note in the middle of the Kaos yesterday we get a ring from our wine club I asked if they do free freight to Japan we have arranged for two cases to be delivered by drone.’

Within hours of ordering his wines,a happy Mr Binskin shared a photo of a bottle pinot noir and two wine glasses on his dresser.

He said the Japanese guard was confused when he spotted the drone but did nothing to stop the delivery.

Mr Binskin uploaded another picture of on his bed enjoying his wine with the caption ‘happy hour drone wine, going troppo’.

After successfully receiving his order, he joked asking for some knitting needles for his wife.

Despite the situation, Mr Binskin thanked the captain and the crew for their ‘fabulous job in a very difficult situation’.

The pair are expected to remain on the ship for another 11. There are currently 15 cases of coronavirus identified in Australia.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe announced Thursday that Japan will deny entry of foreign passengers on another cruise ship heading to Japan – Holland America’s cruise ship Westerdam, on its way to Okinawa from Hong Kong – because of suspected coronavirus patients found on the ship.

The new immigration policy takes effect Friday to ensure border control to prevent the disease from entering and spreading further into Japan, Abe said.

David and Judy Holst, from South Australia, are aboard a Holland America vessel currently circling around in the ocean east of Taiwan.

As Japanese officials loaded the Diamond Princess with supplies to make the quarantine as bearable as possible, passengers took to social media to highlight kindnesses by the crew and to complain about dwindling medicine, the quality of the food and the inability to exercise or even leave their cabins.