Gold Coast MP quitting state parliament

A long-serving Queensland opposition MP is quitting state parliament months ahead of an election, citing a struggle with depression that has “swamped” her.

Jann Stuckey, the former Commonwealth Games minister in the Newman government, made the shock announcement on Wednesday night. She had been due to retire at the October 31 election.

“The past 12 months have been a real struggle for me and I deeply resent insensitive reporting I am fed up or I am spitting the dummy – I am unwell and have been for some time,” she told the Gold Coast Bulletin.

“I have always empathised with people who suffer from depression … I thought it would never happen to me but it got me and it’s been overwhelming.

“The black cloud just swamped me over and over again when I least expected it.”

The Gold Coast MP’s resignation will take effect on February 1 and is expected to force a by-election in her seat of Currumbin.

LNP leader Deb Frecklington praised Ms Stuckey’s contribution to her electorate.

“It is courageous of Jann to reveal her struggle with mental illness and it will hopefully raise awareness of this serious issue,” Ms Frecklington said in a statement.

Lifeline 13 11 14

beyondblue 1300 22 4636