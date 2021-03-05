Gold down on higher U.S. bond yields

CHICAGO, March 3 (Xinhua) — Gold futures on the COMEX division of the New York Mercantile Exchange fell on Wednesday as the U.S. Treasury yields increased.

The most active gold contract for April delivery fell 17.8 U.S. dollars, or 1.03 percent, to close at 1,715.8 dollars per ounce.

This is gold’s lowest settlement since June 8, 2020.

Economic data released on Wednesday were mixed. Automated Data Processing reported that only 117,000 private-sector jobs were added in February, lower than the increase of 195,000 in January and also lower than expected.

The final reading of IHS Markit’s U.S. Services Purchasing Managers’ Index was 59.8 in February, up from 58.3 in January and above the flash estimate of 58.9.

The Institute for Supply Management’s services index fell to 55.3 percent in February, a nine-month low.

Silver for May delivery fell 49.2 cents, or 1.83 percent, to close at 26.387 dollars per ounce. Platinum for April delivery fell 32.6 dollars, or 2.68 percent, to close at 1,181.8 dollars per ounce. Enditem