Gold down on rising U.S. stock indexes

CHICAGO, March 1 (Xinhua) — Gold futures on the COMEX division of the New York Mercantile Exchange fell on Monday as three major U.S. stock indexes rose.

The most active gold contract for April delivery fell 5.8 U.S. dollars, or 0.34 percent, to close at 1,723 dollars per ounce.

Upbeat U.S. economic data also dampened gold. U.S. Department of Commerce reported that construction spending increased by 1.7 percent to 1.522 trillion dollars in January, better than expected and higher than a 1.1-percent jump to revised 1.497 trillion dollars in December 2020.

The seasonally adjusted IHS Markit final U.S. Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) posted at 58.6 in February, down from 59.2 in January but broadly in line with the earlier released flash estimate of 58.5.

The Institute for Supply Management reported that its manufacturing purchasing manager index (PMI) rose to 60.8 percent in February, from 58.7 percent in January.

Silver for May delivery rose 23.8 cents, or 0.9 percent, to close at 26.678 dollars per ounce. Platinum for April delivery rose 6 dollars, or 0.51 percent, to close at 1,191.3 dollars per ounce. Enditem