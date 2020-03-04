Gold futures edge lower on rising U.S. equities, stronger greenback

CHICAGO, March 4 (Xinhua) — Gold futures on the COMEX division of the New York Mercantile Exchange settled lower on Wednesday, as the precious metal was pressured by rising U.S. equities and stronger U.S. dollar.

The most active gold contract for April delivery slid 1.4 U.S. dollars, or 0.09 percent, to settle at 1,643 dollars per ounce.

As of 1835 GMT, the Dow Jones Industrial Average added 961.21 points, or 3.71 percent. The S&P 500 Index went up 102.87 points, or 3.43 percent, and the Nasdaq Composite Index gained 264.62 points, or 3.05 percent.

Gold usually moves in opposite directions with the U.S. equities. When the stock markets were on the rise, investors may stop buying safe-haven assets, such as gold.

And a stronger greenback dulled the haven demand for the yellow metal. The U.S. dollar index, which measures the buck against six rivals, went up 0.18 percent to 97.33 as of 1910 GMT.

Gold usually moves in opposite directions with the U.S. dollar, which means if the dollar goes up, gold futures will fall as gold, priced in U.S. dollar, becomes more expensive for investors using other currencies.

As for other precious metals, silver for May delivery added 5.8 cents, or 0.34 percent, to close at 17.246 dollars per ounce. Platinum for April delivery gained 5.9 dollars, or 0.68 percent, to settle at 875.2 dollars per ounce. Enditem