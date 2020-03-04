Gold futures jump over 3 pct as Fed cuts interest rates

CHICAGO, March 3 (Xinhua) — Gold futures on the COMEX division of the New York Mercantile Exchange rose over 3 percent on Tuesday, as the U.S. Federal Reserve announced a surprise cut to interest rates to fight against a potential economic downturn stemming from the coronavirus outbreak.

The most active gold contract for April delivery jumped 49.6 U.S. dollars, or 3.11 percent, to settle at 1,644.4 dollars per ounce.

The U.S. Federal Reserve on Tuesday decided to lower the target range for the federal funds rate by 50 basis points to 1-1.25 percent, as the COVID-19 outbreak poses “evolving risks” to economic activity.

Gold tends to attract buyers in a low interest-rate climate. Gold’s uptrend has been helped by the Fed’s rates cut and global economic pullback, said analysts.

The precious metal was also boosted by weaker greenback. The U.S. dollar index, which measures the buck against six rivals, went down 0.22 percent to 97.15 as of 1910 GMT.

Gold usually moves in opposite directions with the U.S. dollar, which means if the dollar goes down, gold futures will rise as gold, priced in the dollar, becomes less expensive for investors holding other currencies.

As for other precious metals, silver for May delivery added 44.9 cents, or 2.68 percent, to close at 17.188 dollars per ounce. Platinum for April delivery gained 9.9 dollars, or 1.15 percent, to settle at 869.3 dollars per ounce.