Gold futures rebound on safe-haven buying

CHICAGO, Jan. 23 (Xinhua) — Gold futures on the COMEX division of the New York Mercantile Exchange edged higher on Thursday, as the precious metal was boosted by investors’ safe-haven buying.

The most active gold contract for February delivery added 8.7 U.S. dollars, or 0.56 percent, to close at 1,565.4 dollars per ounce.

Gold prices rebounded on Thursday after decreasing in the past two consecutive sessions, as investors turned to safe-haven assets like gold.

As for other precious metals, March silver gained 0.1 cent, or 0.01 percent, to close at 17.829 dollars per ounce. April platinum dropped 14 dollars, or 1.37 percent, to settle at 1,007.3 dollars per ounce. Enditem