Gold futures rise for 5th straight session on safe-haven buying

CHICAGO, Feb. 19 (Xinhua) — Gold futures on the COMEX division of the New York Mercantile Exchange rose for the fifth straight session on Wednesday, as safe-haven buying boosted the precious metal.

The most active gold contract for April delivery gained 8.2 U.S. dollars, or 0.51 percent, to settle at 1,611.8 dollars per ounce.

Uncertain prospects of the world economy sparked demand for assets perceived as havens, including gold and U.S. Treasuries.

Gold prices were also supported by comparatively weaker government bond yields and a Federal Reserve that has kept interest rates low, analysts said.

As for other precious metals, March silver added 16.1 cents, or 0.89 percent, to close at 18.311 dollars per ounce. April platinum rose 10.6 dollars, or 1.07 percent, to settle at 1,004.5 dollars per ounce.