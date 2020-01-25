Gold futures settle at two-week high on technical buying

CHICAGO, Jan. 24 (Xinhua) — Gold futures on the COMEX division of the New York Mercantile Exchange closed at the highest level since Jan. 7 on Friday, as the precious metal was buoyed by investors’ technical buying.

The most active gold contract for February delivery added 6.5 U.S. dollars, or 0.42 percent, to close at 1,571.9 dollars per ounce.

Gold rose for the second straight session as investors turned to safe haven assets like gold.

As for other precious metals, March silver added 28.4 cents, or 1.59 percent, to close at 18.113 dollars per ounce. April platinum gained 3.3 dollars, or 0.33 percent, to settle at 1,010.6 dollars per ounce. Enditem