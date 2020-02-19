Gold futures top 1,600 USD for first time since 2013 on safe-haven demand

CHICAGO, Feb. 18 (Xinhua) — Gold futures on the COMEX division of the New York Mercantile Exchange on Tuesday rose to the highest level since 2013, as the yellow metal was buoyed by safe-haven demand.

The most active gold contract for April delivery added 17.2 U.S. dollars, or 1.08 percent, to settle at 1,603.6 dollars per ounce.

Uncertain prospect of world economy sparked demand for assets perceived as havens, including gold and U.S. Treasuries.

However, the gains of gold prices were limited by stronger greenback. The U.S. dollar index, which measures the buck against six rivals, went up 0.23 percent to 99.39 as of 1930 GMT.

Gold usually moves in opposite directions with the U.S. dollar, which means if the dollar goes up, gold futures will fall as gold, priced in U.S. dollar, becomes more expensive for investors using other currencies.

As for other precious metals, March silver gained 41.6 cents, or 2.35 percent, to close at 18.15 dollars per ounce. April platinum rose 25.1 dollars, or 2.59 percent, to settle at 993.9 dollars per ounce.