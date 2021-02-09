Gold price up on downbeat economic figures

CHICAGO, Feb. 5 (Xinhua) — Gold futures on the COMEX division of the New York Mercantile Exchange rose on Friday as investors reacted to negative economic figures.

The most active gold contract for April delivery rose 21.8 U.S. dollars, or 1.22 percent, to close at 1,813 dollars per ounce.

U.S. Labor Department released the monthly big jobs report for January, showing an increase of only 49,000 in nonfarm payrolls, lower than expected. It reflects a slow recovery of the U.S. economy.

Gold found additional support as the U.S. Senate approved a budget plan for President Biden’s 1.9-trillion-dollar relief package early Friday, which would create more debt and weaken the value of the dollar.

Gold price dropped 2 percent for the week.

Silver for March delivery rose 78.5 cents, or 2.99 percent, to close at 27.019 dollars per ounce. Platinum for April delivery rose 30 dollars, or 2.72 percent, to close at 1,133 dollars per ounce. Enditem