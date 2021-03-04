Gold rises on technical correction

CHICAGO, March 2 (Xinhua) — Gold futures on the COMEX division of the New York Mercantile Exchange rose on Tuesday on technical correction.

The most active gold contract for April delivery rose 10.6 U.S. dollars, or 0.62 percent, to close at 1,733.6 dollars per ounce.

After dropping for five sessions in a row, gold is believed to be oversold, and rebounded technically.

Market analysts expect the next major gains in the price of gold to come when the impact of U.S. government’s stimulus measures start to appear in consumer price measures.

Silver for May delivery rose 20.1 cents, or 0.75 percent, to close at 26.879 dollars per ounce. Platinum for April delivery rose 23.1 dollars, or 1.94 percent, to close at 1,214.4 dollars per ounce. Enditem