Gold rises on weaker U.S. dollar

CHICAGO, Jan. 19 (Xinhua) — Gold futures on the COMEX division of the New York Mercantile Exchange rose on Tuesday as the U.S. dollar weakened.

The most active gold contract for February delivery rose 10.3 U.S. dollars, or 0.56 percent, to close at 1,840.2 dollars per ounce.

Gold found additional support as incoming Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen hinted that she would “act big” to help struggling Americans, a move which would cause inflation and weaken the U.S. dollar.

Silver for March delivery rose 45.4 cents, or 1.83 percent, to close at 25.32 dollars per ounce. Platinum for April delivery rose 2.1 dollars, or 0.19 percent, to close at 1,092 dollars per ounce. Enditem