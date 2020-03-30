Gold supply bottlenecks: Austrian mint gives the all-clear

Because of its value, gold is also considered a safe haven in times of crisis. Demand has increased massively, but there are delivery problems. According to experts, these should not be overestimated.

In Switzerland, three refineries were closed due to the corona virus pandemic, which led to supply bottlenecks, especially for the gold bars. The Austrian mint calms down, Internet trade is flourishing. An expert warns of sometimes excessive premiums.

“We are experiencing an implosion of supply and an explosion of demand. Both factors are very important. We have ten to twenty times the volume of the previous year at many retailers, “

explained Ronald-Peter Stöferle. The fund manager and author of the “in gold we trust” study speaks of a level that is higher than in 2008, 2009 or at the height of the Greek crisis.

Delivery bottlenecks “do not overestimate”

However, the expert is calm about the delivery bottlenecks. “This is certainly a factor in the short term that has caused a certain amount of panic. I wouldn’t overstate it now. Panic is rarely a good guide. We saw that the main refineries in Switzerland in Ticino had to close. They are responsible for a large part of the ingot production – between 60 and 70 percent are already, “explains Stöferle.

Basically, the gold market has been on a clear upward trend for a long time. There was an increase of 22 percent in 2019 compared to the previous year, and a further 10.5 percent can be observed in 2020.

“The gold party started earlier. We were already at all-time highs in the euro. It is also no coincidence that the major nations around the world buy massive amounts of gold. There is a certain return to remonetization. “

Charlatans rip off

However, the gold expert recommends that you look closely at the prices when buying online. Due to the closure of the specialty retailers due to the measures of the coronavirus epidemic, many interested parties are now looking for the online solution. “The ranges are huge. The premiums have recently gone up massively. There are some charlatans in the industry who take advantage of this and rip off people, “warns Stöferle.

On the part of the Austrian Mint, which has been the European leader in gold coin sales with the Vienna Philharmonic for years, there is at least an all-clear when it comes to buying gold coins. “No one has to worry in Austria. No one has to buy out of panic. We consider ourselves in a position to be able to offer our products in the near future, “said company spokeswoman Andrea Lang on Friday. Although the refineries in Ticino have currently closed and bars cannot be offered.” But we are definitely in the coin available with investment products in gold, silver and platinum. “

>> Director General of the Austrian Mint: “Gold is almost indestructible” [premium]

In terms of high premiums, Lang recommends the website www.gold.de for comparison. “You can see what it costs an ounce where.” Basically, according to Lang, you don’t want to “panic” consumers. “You basically have to think carefully about where to invest your money. But gold has been in the last few Performed very well for years. “

There are currently three ways to purchase physical gold. The gold coin, for example, supplies traders and banks. In banks you can still buy gold through the counter. “Many retailers offer online shipping, and the third option is: buy, pay in advance and the goods will be kept safely with us.” You can then get them after the exit restrictions have ended, says Lang.

>> Series: “Which mistakes should be avoided now” [premium]

(APA)