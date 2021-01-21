Gold up on U.S. stimulus expectations

CHICAGO, Jan. 20 (Xinhua) — Gold futures on the COMEX division of the New York Mercantile Exchange rose on Wednesday as expectations for U.S. stimulus increased.

The most active gold contract for February delivery rose 26.3 U.S. dollars, or 1.43 percent, to close at 1,866.5 U.S. dollars per ounce.

Gold found extensive support while Joe Biden took office as U.S. president and Democrats took control of the Senate. Democrats signaled in recent weeks that they intended to enact more stimulus measures, which would increase inflation, driving investors to gold as a safe haven.

The National Association of Home Builders reported on Wednesday that its monthly confidence index fell to 83 in January, three points lower than the reading of 86 in December, rending certain support to gold.

Silver for March delivery rose 44.6 cents, or 1.76 percent, to close at 25.766 dollars per ounce. Platinum for April delivery rose 24.4 dollars, or 2.23 percent, to close at 1,116.4 dollars per ounce. Enditem