Gold up slightly on U.S. election worries

CHICAGO, Aug. 21 (Xinhua) — Gold futures on the COMEX division of the New York Mercantile Exchange rose on Friday as the precious metal traded in a tight channel due to a variety of factors.

The most active gold contract for December delivery rose 0.5 U.S. dollars, or 0.03 percent, to close at 1,947 dollars per ounce.

Worries over the upcoming U.S. election and the continuing COVID-19 pandemic have lent support to the precious metal.

Other factors dampen gold. The U.S. Dollar Index rose on Friday. A report released by the National Association of Realtors showed sales of existing homes increased by 24.7 percent to a 5.86 million in July, much better than expected given the state of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Another report released by Markit put its manufacturing purchasing managers index (PMI) at 53.6 in August, a figure better than expected. Moreover, the services PMI showed a result of 54.8, also better than expected.

Silver for September delivery fell 41.5 cents, or 1.53 percent, to close at 26.732 dollars per ounce. Platinum for October delivery fell 0.8 dollars, or 0.09 percent, to close at 926.1 dollars per ounce. Enditem