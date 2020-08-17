Golden State Warriors A Desired Destination For Former NBA All-Star Isaiah Thomas

The Golden State Warriors are looking to bounce back in the coming season after falling to the bottom of the league standings. One prospect that they could consider is former NBA All-Star Isaiah Thomas.

Despite placing last in the NBA, the Warriors are still in a position to improve in the years to come. The various decisions the franchise has made holds much promise coupled with the fact that the Splash Brothers are recovering well from their injuries. One of their major deals involves trading their offseason pickup of All-Star D’Angelo Russell for former number one overall pick Andrew Wiggins. In addition to this, Eric Paschall has proven to be a sensational rookie despite being selected late in last year’s draft.

To further strengthen their young core, the Warriors are also in a strong position for the number one overall pick for the next season. Several top high-ranking players such as Anthony Edwards and James Wiseman are among the key names the team has been linked to.

With all of the news regarding the franchise, the chances of Golden State recruiting more talent increase per day. In a Twitter discussion between Channing Frye and Jared Dudley, the two were discussing teams with high potential in the coming years. As Dudley brought up the Warriors, Thomas interjected by indicating how he wants to suit up for the formerly dominant squad.

This was then picked up by Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade as he pondered on the implications for the Warriors provided Thomas remains healthy.

Developing a strong bench with players that fit the Warriors’ style will be pivotal in their bounce-back year. Having someone like Thomas’ caliber may provide an enticing offer for the Bay Area squad, per NBC Sports. While there is no certainty to this decision, the possibility of a high-quality shooter coming off the bench adds a strong dimension to the Warriors’ comeback.

After a sensational run in 2017 where Thomas averaged 28.9 points and 5.9 assists per game, he bounced around several teams due to a recurring hip injury. In his latest stint this season, he shot 40.8% from the field and 41.3% from beyond the arc for the Washington Wizards.

While plans are not final yet for the Bay Area team, it would be interesting to see how Golden State can incorporate a formidable shooter like Thomas in their lineup. It will be important to see how a former star can step up as a role player to contribute to the bigger picture of rebuilding the Warriors.