Golden State Warriors’ Klay Thompson Reveals NBA Finals Matchup Prediction

The Golden State Warriors have fallen to the bottom of the league standings this season after years of dominating the NBA. With the Warriors getting rest this postseason, All-Star Klay Thompson revealed his Finals prediction of the Milwaukee Bucks going against the Los Angeles Clippers.

“I think it will be Bucks over Clippers in seven games. I think it will be a barn burner of a Finals,” Thompson said in a Bleacher Report interview, picked up by USA Today’s Warriors Wire.

One thing constant for the Bucks this year is how the reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo has performed for Milwaukee. With averages of 29.5 points, 13.6 rebound and 5.6 assists, the Greek Freak is making a case for winning MVP in back-to-back season. In addition to this, Khris Middleton has been a consistent offensive star for the Bucks with 21 points a night to go along with 49.9% from the field and 91.9% from the free-throw line and 41.6% from beyond the arc.

In the case of the Clippers, they’re led by the star duo of Paul George and defending champion Kawhi Leonard. The duo is considered one of the biggest threats in the league with how they serve as offensive options while playing as elite defenders. Coupled with versatile big men such as Montrezl Harrell and skilled scorers such as Louis Williams, the Clippers have multiple options on the court when it comes to high-pressure postseason situations.

This has certainly been one of the more unique seasons in the NBA in the past decade. Other than adjusting to the unprecedented situation of the global pandemic, the league will not feature the Golden State Warriors in the playoffs after five straight Finals appearances.

This rest period may hopefully result in something beneficial for Golden State as Thompson is able to rest his injured knee and bounce back stronger in the succeeding years.