Goldman Sachs unit in talks to buy stake in Permira – WSJ

March 5 – A unit of Goldman Sachs Group Inc is in talks to buy a stake in private equity firm Permira, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Petershill, an arm of Goldman that invests in alternative-investment firms, would pay 500 million euros ($560.35 million), for a minority stake in Permira, according to the report. (https://on.wsj.com/2VMIi7G)

The potential deal would value Permira at more than $5 billion, WSJ said.

Goldman Sachs and Permira did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. ($1 = 0.8923 euros) (Reporting by Bharath Manjesh in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)