Golfer Liu Yu donates 280,000 yuan to help Wuhan fight epidemic

SHANGHAI, Feb. 19 (Xinhua) — Shanghai University of Sport announced on Wednesday that golfer Liu Yu, a student at the college, has donated 280,000 yuan (about 40,000 US dollars), which is around half of her bonus gained in the three games this season, to help Wuhan fight against COVID-19.

Born in 1995, Liu passed the qualification test for a full-time playing card on the LPGA Tour in 2017. In the 2020 season, Liu grabbed No. 4 in the ISPS Handa Women’s Australian Open on February 16 and has previously finished No. 45 and No. 16 in the Gainbridge LPGA and Vic Opens respectively.

Liu joined the Chinese national team in 2017 and is preparing for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.