Golikova finally tops Kok for maiden world title at speed skating worlds

THE HAGUE, Feb. 13 (Xinhua) — Angelina Golikova finally upgraded the color of her medal from silver to gold in the women’s 500m at the ISU World Single Distance Speed Skating Championships after four second-place finishes behind Femke Kok at the World Cup in January.

Thanks to a perfect opener in 10.26 seconds, the European champion finished in 37.141 seconds for her first world title at the Heerenveen hub in the Netherlands on Friday.

“My opener was key to win this race,” Golikova said. “I just had to keep my technique heading into that last inner corner and it went well.

“When I got up and looked at my time I knew it was a good time in these conditions, but still, maybe Olga [Fatkulina] or Kok would be faster.”

Fatkulina (37.455) was pipped to third when Kok, who edged Golikova in all four World Cup races this season, crossed the line in 37.281, 0.14 second slower than Golikova. Although having to settle for silver this time, the 20-year-old was still happy.

“It’s actually a bit strange that I started as a favorite here today. Last year I only came ninth,” the Dutchwoman said.

“Of course I came to win today but she [Golikova] wanted this very much too of course, and she has been a contender for years now. It’s a pity, but I’m still satisfied.”

In the men’s 500m race, Laurent Dubreuil opened with a 9.54 second lap time to lead the field and beat defending champion Pavel Kulizhnikov (34.540) and World Cup winner Dai Dai N’tab (34.628) to become the second Canadian to win a world men’s 500m title.

“It was pretty close to the perfect race, definitely the perfect first 300m, and then you only have to glide the last 100 meters. This was the best race of my career,” noted the 28-year-old.

In the team pursuit competitions, it was the Dutch team that came out victorious on home ice with Antoinette de Jong, Ireen Wust, and Irene Schouten taking the women’s title in 2:55.795, while Patrick Roest, Marcel Bosker, and Beau Snellink grabbing the men’s title in 3:41.429.

Team Canada took two silvers in the two races while bronzes went to the Russian Skating Union.

The world championships, the last ISU event of this condensed season, will continue on Saturday with men’s and women’s 1,000m and mass start races. Enditem