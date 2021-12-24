Good (Christmas Eve) Morning, Pennsylvania! We’re on the lookout for Santa, enjoying the lights, and eating out.

Today, Friday, December 1st, here’s what you need to know.

April 24, 2021

The high will be 47 degrees, and the low will be 39 degrees.

Cloudy with some rain.

Kevin Kolak’s house in Elliottsburg, Pa., has over 10,000 Christmas lights.

Santa Claus tracking: NORAD has been tracking Santa Claus on Christmas Eve for decades.

Follow along in a variety of ways, from a landline to an app.

Santa’s reindeer, which had been staying at Hersheypark, were cleared to fly by the governor and the agriculture department yesterday.

Helping others: A Perry County man attracts a crowd with his 10,000 Christmas lights display, but he also attracts donations.

He gives the money (last year it was (dollar)11,000) to someone in need every year.

Some restaurants in central Pennsylvania will be open for Christmas dinner tomorrow.

After a child was shot, Harrisburg police officers and WITF donated a total of (dollar)750, which was used to buy presents for the three children in the family. (Submitted photo)

A 4-year-old boy who was shot and critically injured by his twin is recovering.

Christmas gifts for the boy and his siblings were purchased with funds raised by police and others.

Changes in treatment: Monoclonal antibody treatment has been one of the most successful developments in the COVID-19 pandemic, but it is ineffective against the omicron variant.

A truck driver lost control on an I-83 ramp and flipped, killing himself and two others, according to police.

Wanda Williams, the new mayor of Harrisburg, will hold her inaugural ceremony and ball in the city in early January.

Jontae Morris of Cedar Cliff is the Offensive Player of the Year (Sean Simmers

Best of: We have All-Star Offense, Offensive Player of the Year, All-Star Defense, and Defensive Player of the Year awards from high school football.