Good Morning Britain’s Susanna Reid defends absent Piers Morgan in fiery spat with guest

Susanna Reid stepped in to stick up for her pal Piers Morgan after today’s GMB guest Ayesha Hazarika accused the outspoken presenter of trolling her on Twitter yesterday

Good Morning Britain star Susanna Reid stuck up for her co-star Piers Morgan this morning as he continues to take time off from hosting the ITV breakfast show.

Susanna was joined by Ben Shephard on the show today and the brunette bombshell was confronted by a guest Ayesha Hazarika over pal Piers’ controversial Twitter debates and criticism of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Ayesha, who hosted the sustainable tourism summit that Price Harry attended in Edinbrugh on Wednesday, went on to accuse the outspoken host of “trolling” her yesterday.

Speaking via a video link from Scotland, Ayesha described Prince Harry as “relaxed but defiant” during his appearance at the summit.

She said: “He didn’t look like a man wracked with anxiety.”

“He was very relaxed, he was very warm, he was very focused.”

Ayesha went on to add that she’s a supporter of the royal couple.

She continued: “As much as they have people who don’t like him, sometimes occupying the seats you’re in now, they know that they’ve got a lot of people who really support them and they know that they’re passionate about a lot of issues which are very generational and timely, like sustainability. And I think good on them.”

Responding from the studio, Susanna said: “I think I know what you’re referring to. I’m not sure it’s about not liking them.

“I think if the person you’re referring to was sitting here today they would say they’re simply targeting what some might say was the hypocrisy, perhaps, behind some of the things that they’ve done.”

However Ayesha interrupted, exclaiming in disbelief: “Oh, Susanna, come on. It’s unhinged trolling.

“He even trolled me yesterday.”

“Well then you’ll need to take that up with him, Ayesha.”

Susanna replied before going on to talk about Prince Harry being criticised over flying to the conference rather than using Skype.

Ayesha replied: “The conference is about accommodation, aviation – you’re right, aviation is a big issue but it’s not the only thing, communities and it’s about experiences as well.

