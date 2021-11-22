Good morning, Pennsylvania! Bear hunting, Thanksgiving weather, and police response questions are all on the agenda this morning.

Good morning, Pennsylvania! Bear hunting, Thanksgiving weather, and police response questions are all on the agenda today.

What you should know for Monday, November 1st

22nd of January, 2021

The temperature will be 47 degrees Fahrenheit with a low of 30 degrees Fahrenheit.

The sky is partly cloudy.

During the annual Harrisburg Holiday Parade on Nov. 1, Santa waves to the crowd.

The year is 2021.

(InfoSURHOYcom photo by Vicki Vellios Briner.)Vicki Vellios Briner

Ellen Greenberg’s death was initially ruled a suicide, then a homicide, and then another suicide.

Her parents have been searching for answers for ten years.

Continue reading.

Better names: Some buildings at Dickinson College have been renamed to honor formerly enslaved people who played significant roles in the school’s history.

Continue reading.

Why the delay? The mother of two daughters reported to police that her estranged husband had held her hostage and assaulted her at gunpoint.

However, because the police did not question him right away, he kidnapped and killed the children.

Continue reading.

A 38-year-old Dauphin County man who was always there for his kids has been missing since September.

His family is pleading with you to help them figure out what happened to him.

Continue reading for more information.

The Journey Church in Harrisburg hosts Thanksgiving dinner.

A parade welcomed the holiday season in Harrisburg.

Look at the images.

Several restaurants will be open for brunches, buffets, dinners, and dinner-to-go on Thanksgiving Day.

Continue reading.

Bear firearms season began this past weekend.

Continue reading to learn more.

If you’re spending Thanksgiving in central Pennsylvania, Mother Nature will be on your side.

The forecast calls for clear skies and temperatures in the 50s.

Continue reading.

If you’re planning on going shopping early on Black Friday, here’s when Walmart, Target, JCPenney, and other stores will open.

2021 Senior Day at Penn State

Penn State football defeated Rutgers 28-0 on Saturday, despite several players being out due to the flu.

Continue reading.

With a second-quarter goal, Emmaus wins the Class AAA PIAA Championship over Lower Dauphin.

Continue reading to learn more.

NFL: Jalen Hurts scores three touchdowns to help the Eagles win their second game in a row.

Continue reading to learn more.