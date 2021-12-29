Good morning, Pennsylvania! New laws, New Year’s Eve drops, and a new restaurant

New laws, a new restaurant, and a new year: Good morning, Pennsylvania!

After a test run at City Island yesterday, Harrisburg’s New Year’s Eve strawberry has been reinstalled.

This year, the state passed approximately 100 new laws.

They made it illegal to steal from the elderly, increased the pool of potential substitute teachers, improved government transparency, and much more.

Last night, a woman was fatally shot in Harrisburg.

A suspect has been apprehended by the police.

There were signs of abuse in the house, according to a neighbor.

More than 4,600 COVID-19 patients were treated in Pennsylvania hospitals yesterday.

Federal teams will assist the state in reducing hospital overcrowding.

Three Harrisburg appointees will be replaced by the new mayor’s administration at the end of the year.

One13 Social, located at 113 W High St. in Carlisle, will open in early January.

One13 Social, an upscale casual restaurant, will open in Carlisle in 2020 to replace the former Brick Kitchen andamp; Bar.

The Shoppes at Susquehanna Marketplace in Susquehanna Twp is closing down Plow andamp; Hearth.

It’s a store that sells home accessories and decor.

New Year’s Eve in Hershey, Pennsylvania, on December 31.

Where to go: Central Pennsylvania has it all, whether you want a low-key celebration, dining and toasting, or live entertainment to ring in the new year.

From 10 p.m. to midnight on December 31, Harrisburg will host its New Year’s Eve celebration at FNB Field on City Island.

It will drop a strawberry.

Because of the spread of the coronavirus, the State Museum of Pennsylvania has canceled two New Year’s-themed events scheduled for this week.

‘He was football,’ says John Madden, a former NFL quarterback.

