The high will be 40 degrees, and the low will be 28 degrees.

The sky is partly cloudy.

In the crop art contest at the 2022 Pa., a coronavirus particle made of seeds.

The Farm Show is an event that takes place every year.

Fighting a felony: A man from central Pennsylvania has spent the last five years in and out of prison for failing to comply with a Megan’s Law requirement, despite a court ruling that he should never have been placed on the sex offender registry in the first place.

WellSpan Health announced that it has signed a three-year contract to have police officers stationed at various locations, including York Hospital.

Although the health system claims that the move is precautionary, medical jobs can be hazardous.

While it’s supposed to be a balmy 40 degrees today, temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s for the next few days.

When the temperature drops below 32 degrees, dogs may be tied outside for no more than 30 minutes, according to state law.

Despite his lawyer’s best efforts, a 19-year-old from Pennsylvania will spend two weeks in prison for his role in the Capitol riot.

Instead, the teen should be commended for his “interest in politics,” according to his lawyer.

Vaccinations: While pregnant, Pennsylvania’s acting health secretary received a COVID-19 vaccine booster, according to her.

She wants others to feel secure in doing so as well.

Symptoms: In many cases, the fast-spreading omicron variant causes mild cold-like symptoms.

The first sign is usually a raw, sore throat.

Dinner on the go: From sushi to bar food to Mexican cuisine, these central Pennsylvania restaurants offer more than just fast food.

As American as…: A special ingredient is used to make the flaky crust on the blue-ribbon-winning apple pie at this year’s Farm Show.

Coach Mike Tomlin of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin claims to have dozed off during the tense Raiders-Chargers NFL game that decided whether his team would make the playoffs.

