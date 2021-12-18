Good morning, Pennsylvania! School masks, Santa and sick kids, and a new PSU coach

Good morning, Pennsylvania! School masks; Santa and sick children; a new PSU coach:

What you should know for Monday, December.

13th of January, 2021

The weather for today is

The temperature is 54 degrees Fahrenheit and the temperature is 34 degrees Fahrenheit.

Sunny day.

The image of the day

Pentatonix, an a capella group made up of Scott Hoying, Mitch Grassi, Kirstin Maldonado, Kevin Olusola, and Matt Sallee, will perform at the Giant Center in Hershey on Thursday, December 9.Harvey Levine

In a lawsuit, the mother of a 19-year-old who died in a Pennsylvania jail claims that he died due to a lack of medical care.

The medical firm at the center of the lawsuit is the same one that Dauphin County and other Pennsylvania jails use.

The state Supreme Court has ruled that the acting health secretary’s order requiring everyone to wear masks in schools is unenforceable.

Tornadoes kill at least 80 people in Kentucky, and the governor expects the death toll to rise to more than 100.

Troopers who kill or injure people while on duty should not be investigated by their own agency, according to an oversight panel, and cases should be reviewed by an independent prosecutor.

Santa Claus? : In Italy, a Roman Catholic bishop told a group of children that Santa Claus does not exist.

He claims that he was attempting to emphasize the true meaning of Christmas.

Santa! : Children at Penn State Hershey Children’s Hospital had the opportunity to meet St.

Nick uses tablets to work from afar.

Also from the North Pole, they received blankets.

A New York family sets a Guinness World Record by putting up nearly 700,000 holiday lights at their home, raising money for charity and setting a Guinness World Record.

New defensive coordinator: Former Miami Hurricanes head coach Manny Diaz has been hired by James Franklin to replace Brent Pry as Penn State football’s defensive coordinator.

With only the Outback Bowl remaining, Penn State’s ground attack has been the least productive in team history.

NFL: The Baltimore Ravens lost two games on Sunday, one to the Cleveland Browns and the other to a sprained ankle suffered by star quarterback Lamar Jackson.

It’s unclear how long he’ll be out.