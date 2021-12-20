Good morning, Pennsylvania! Taking care of the homeless, finding desserts, and remembering Gekas:

What you should know for Monday, December.

The year is 2021.

The temperature will be 42 degrees Fahrenheit, and the temperature will be 27 degrees Fahrenheit.

Sunny day.

Robert Pogue is one of the homeless people living in Harrisburg’s Mulberry Street Bridge encampment.

(Photo courtesy of INFOSURHOYcom’s Joe Hermitt.)

Being homeless and chronically ill can lead to death quickly.

A new medical team in Harrisburg is attempting to change that.

A 4-year-old child was shot and is in critical condition at a Harrisburg home.

An adult caretaker was taken into custody, according to police.

It’s been 30 years since Laurie Show, a teen, was murdered because of romantic jealousy.

Only one person has been charged in her death.

George W Gekas, the son of Greek immigrants who embodied the American dream by attending college, earning a law degree, and being elected to Congress, has died at the age of 91.

A Harrisburg mother of six has been dealing with issues in her rental home for the past year.

Now that the city has declared it unfit, she and her family have been forced to stay in a hotel just days before Christmas.

Desserts: Cookie trays, fancy cakes, and adorable cupcakes are among the holiday-themed treats available at bakeries and shops throughout central Pennsylvania.

Snow: With temperatures in the 40s this week, central Pennsylvania’s chances of a white Christmas are slim.

Coronavirus is a type of virus that causes inflammation

With coronavirus cases on the rise and shutdowns in the works, the end of 2021 feels a lot like the end of 2020.

The Rockettes, too, have given up the fight.

Road rage: Does it seem like people are driving worse than ever – and are angrier than ever – during the pandemic? According to studies, this is true.

How hard work helped Nicholas Singleton earn a scholarship to Penn State and awards such as the INFOSURHOY PA Player of the Year.

The game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the New Orleans Saints in the National Football League (NFL).

Because of COVID-19 cases, Washington was postponed until tomorrow.

Meanwhile, the Ravens are in a funk, and the Steelers’ playoff hopes are in jeopardy…

Latest News from Infosurhoy.