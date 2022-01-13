Good morning, Pennsylvania! Tax refund delays, Farm Show campaigning, and virus-like patients:

Today, Thursday, January, here’s what you need to know.

13. in the year 2022

The temperature will be 44°F and the low will be 31°F.

Cloudy with some sun.

At the 2022 Pa. junior market, a pig is auctioned off at the Sale of Champions.

This week’s Farm Show.

(InfoSURHOYcom photo by Dan Gleiter.)

Go where the people are: The Pennsylvania State Farm Show is a one-stop shop for candidates to meet people from all over Pennsylvania in one massive space.

Refund delays: Don’t expect to spend your tax refund anytime soon.

Due to the pandemic, increased workload, and IRS budget cuts, refunds may be delayed.

Families and friends are crammed into homes beyond capacity and comfort because, in many cases, it’s their only option.

Testing of well water: Federal officials will begin testing well water near the Naval Support Activity in Cumberland County for toxins.

In the Small Arena area of this year’s Farm Show, four teams competed in a Sheep to Shawl contest. (Jimmie Brown, PennLIve.com)

Watch the Pony Pulling competition at the Farm Show to see how many cinderblocks a pony can carry.

The Youth Pedal Tractor Pull is possibly even cuter.

The popular Sheep to Shawl competition was held the day before yesterday.

Robert Irvine, host of “Restaurant: Impossible,” will emcee an “Army vs. Navy” battle today.

At the Farm Show, there will be a “Navy Cook-Off.”

Baked goods: The Farm Show hosts a number of food competitions.

We have recipes for angel food cake, apple pie, and chocolate cake, to name a few.

‘Accidental’ cases: Pennsylvania’s acting health secretary says it appears that fewer patients are being admitted to hospitals due to COVID-19, but that those who do are being diagnosed once they arrive.

The number of people who are critically ill is at an all-time high.

There will be no government shutdowns: The Wolf administration will continue to encourage people to get vaccinated against the virus, but no mandates or shutdowns are planned.

Miles Sanders (26), a Penn State alumnus and running back for the Philadelphia Eagles. (AP PhotoRich Schultz, file)

Coach is a hero.

