Good morning, Pennsylvania: Trader Joe’s; colder days; coronavirus tests

Good morning, Pennsylvania: Trader Joe’s; cooler weather; coronavirus tests

Today, Wednesday, January, here’s what you should know.

2022, November 19

The temperature is 42 degrees Fahrenheit and the temperature is 33 degrees Fahrenheit.

The sky is overcast.

In honor of Martin Luther King Day on Monday in Harrisburg, volunteers Jennifer Laing, Brian Palmer, and Darrien Davenport shovel snow before assisting at Recycle Bicycle.

COVID tests and vaccines: The US Postal Service has launched a website where people can order free COVID-19 test kits from the government, and Moderna is working on a COVID-flu vaccine that could be available next year.

Winter days: Snow and rain showers are possible tonight and tomorrow morning as the wind picks up.

It’s going to get cold(er) after that.

‘Assassination’: A man was “minding his own business” in a Harrisburg bar over the weekend when he was shot to death in front of other people, according to the district attorney. An arrest has been made.

Authorities say two police officers shot at a man who was threatening his wife and child with a knife while in their crashed car in the Susquehanna River.

The woman and her child were rescued, but the man remains unaccounted for.

A Trader Joe’s grocery store is set to open in Cumberland County this year, according to a press release.

Central Pennsylvanians have long awaited the arrival of a Trader Joe’s grocery store.

As the grocer joins other businesses set to open this year, that will soon become a reality.

The Weaver Nut Co. in Lancaster County is closing its retail store next month, months after a fire destroyed its warehouse.

From beer to wine: A central Pennsylvania couple has transformed their property into a “farm-to-table” winery.

Sears is closing its last full-line store in Pennsylvania.

Penn State football needs to replace a few players who left early to enter the NFL Draft.

This is what might occur.

These high school girls and boys basketball players may have been flying under the radar…

