Good morning, Pennsylvania! We’re looking for snow, helping refugees, and drawing a map.

Good morning, Pennsylvania: looking for snow, assisting refugees, and drawing a map

What you should know for Monday, December 1st.

July 27, 2021

It snowed.

Governor

Tom Wolf, with Russell Redding, Secretary of Agriculture, and state veterinarian Dr.

Today will be cold and snowy in Dauphin County, as well as several other counties to the north.

It’s possible to get a tenth of an inch of ice.

Paying it forward: Harrisburg Rabbi Ariana Capptauber, a descendant of Holocaust survivors, is hosting a few of the Afghan refugees arriving in the Harrisburg area.

A proposed redrawing of the Pennsylvania Senate map.

The Senate map will be available for public scrutiny next month.

It is pro-incumbent, but it meets the state constitution’s fairness standards.

Penn State won a major legal victory last week in its bid to purchase the former fraternity house where a student died in 2017 after being hazed.

Someone stole a giant inflated Olaf (from “Frozen”) character from a Dauphin County man’s Christmas setup.

A woman from western Pennsylvania has been accused of neglecting her former mother-in-law, along with her adult children.

According to police, the elder woman was found covered in trash and positive for COVID-19.

A soldier accused of murdering a woman in Pennsylvania has a child with her and was recently ordered to pay child support, according to police.

Penn State: The Nittany Lions will face Arkansas in the Outback Bowl in Tampa.

In the Outback Bowl in Tampa, Arkansas is ranked No. 22.

NFL: A week after beating the Titans, the Steelers failed to repeat the feat against the Chiefs.