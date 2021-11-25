Good Thanksgiving morning, Pennsylvania! Grocery store hours, flu fears, and more.

Today, Thursday, November 2nd, here’s what you need to know.

the 25th of 2021

The temperature will be around 55 degrees Fahrenheit, and the temperature will be around 40 degrees Fahrenheit.

The sky is mostly clear.

On Sunday, Timothy White and Alisa Hall attended an early Thanksgiving dinner at The Journey Church in Harrisburg, which was co-hosted by Aldersgate United Methodist Church.

Herb Morrow, 94, was brought back to life by a Thanksgiving menu from 1945.

During WWII, he worked as a cook for homesick sailors.

Thanksgiving Eve gatherings in restaurants and bars will be banned in 2020 due to pandemic restrictions, but not this year.

Store hours: Most supermarkets are open today, but not during normal business hours.

Don’t put off buying last-minute ingredients.

Also, no mail is expected today.

Resigned: After failing to submit to COVID-19 testing as required, nearly three dozen unvaccinated Geisinger health system employees have “voluntarily resigned.”

Fears of a “twindemic” of flu and COVID-19 cases: Medical professionals are concerned about a “twindemic” of rising flu and COVID-19 cases.

In the United States, the flu kills about 36,000 people per year and can cause hospitals to overflow.

This year, it’s more likely to spread.

A hotel that has housed Wanda’s, the West Shore Hardware Bar, and Legends for decades is being demolished to make way for a shopping center.

Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers, a Southern chain, plans to open in Mechanicsburg in 2023.

Head coach James Franklin of Penn State during a game against Rutgers in November.

Practicing: Fresh off a contract extension, Penn State football coach James Franklin had some things to say at practice last night.

Bishop McDevitt plays Lampeter-Strasburg on Friday night, while Harrisburg hosts State College in the PIAA Class 6A playoffs on Saturday afternoon.

The 20-foot Douglas fir Christmas tree in the state Capitol Rotunda was set up by Department of General Services workers on November 24, 2021. (Dan Gleiter