Google Doodle celebrates theoretical physicist Stephen Hawking’s 80th birthday with a video narrated by him.

Stephen Hawking: A Google Doodle honors the theoretical physicist’s 80th birthday with a video narrated in his voice.

The Doodle, which will be available in more than 50 countries at midnight on Saturday, January 8th, uses 8-bit animation to tell the story of his life and work.

Hawking is regarded as one of the most well-known scientists of our time.

His most famous works include a collaboration with Roger Penrose on gravitational singularity theorems in the context of general relativity, as well as the theoretical prediction that black holes emit radiation, commonly referred to as Hawking radiation, which was regarded as a major breakthrough in theoretical physics.

Hawking was the director of research at the University of Cambridge’s Centre for Theoretical Cosmology, and he had previously served as the Lucasian Professor of Mathematics at the same institution for 30 years.

His book, A Brief History of Time, was on the New York Times bestseller list for a record 237 weeks.

On the 8th of January 1942, Hawking was born in Oxford.

Frank and Isobel, both of his parents, worked in the medical field.

He earned a first-class degree in physics from the University of Oxford before going on to Cambridge for a PhD in applied mathematics and theoretical physics.

Hawking was diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) in 1963, which is an early-onset, slow-progressing form of motor neuron disease.

It left him paralyzed and unable to speak, forcing him to communicate with a robotic voice via a speech-generating device, which became an iconic part of his identity.

Hawking initially used a handheld device to control it, but later switched to his cheek muscle.

With the permission of Hawking’s estate, Matthew Cruickshank created the animation, which features Hawking’s own computer-generated voice narrating his life story.

‘”We are delighted that Google has chosen to celebrate our father’s 80th birthday with this fabulous Doodle,” Hawking’s daughter Lucy and sons Robert and Tim said of the Doodle.

We believe he would have enjoyed the Doodle and been amused to see his long and illustrious life depicted in such a way.

