Google is fined nearly (dollar)100 million by a Moscow court.

MOSCOW, RUSSIA

On Friday, a Moscow court ordered Google to pay a fine of nearly (dollar)100 million for failing to delete information that was illegal in Russia.

According to the Tagansky city court, Google has been accused of systematically failing to remove information that is illegal in the country.

For the first time, the penalty was assessed based on the number of turnovers.

According to Google, the Russian representative office’s turnover in 2020 was more than 85 billion rubles (over $1.15 billion).