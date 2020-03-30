Google Is Giving Away a Free HP Chromebook With Pixel 4 Pre-Orders in the UK

If you love free stuff and the new Pixel 4 lineup, this deal is a shoo-in.

The Pixel 4 and 4 XL were officially unveiled during Made by Google yesterday and we put on our best surprised face despite practically everything about the new smartphones leaking prior to the event. Pre-orders opened up immediately and to make the prospect even more tantalising, Google is offering a pretty sweet deal between now and October 28 that will see UK customers get a free HP Chromebook 14 thrown in with their new phone.

You don’t have to pick up the Pixel 4 directly from Google either – the offer applies to a bunch of qualifying retailers, including EE, Carphone Warehouse, Currys PC World, Vodafone, Three, Argos, Harrods, Selfridges, and John Lewis and Partners, amongst others. After 14 days, you can claim your free Chromebook 14. Head to Google’s offer page for the finer details.

The Pixel 4 and 4 XL are both available in Just Black, Clearly White, and Oh So Orange, although the latter is out of stock in the 4 XL right now, and the colourway is only available in 64GB in both variants.

HP’s Chromebook 14 is somewhat of a budget laptop – which is why it’s being given away for free – but it’s a solid little thing, sporting a dual-core A4-9120 CPU in its mostly plastic body. We got some hands-on time with it during CES earlier this year, so click through for a brief breakdown. Long story short, it’s a great deal.