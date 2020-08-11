Google Maps Revived On Apple Watch, Updated For CarPlay

Google is now releasing the Maps app for the Apple Watch and has updated the Maps app to offer better integration with CarPlay.

Google is now rolling out Google Maps for Apple Watch users. This comes more than two years after the company stopped providing support for the navigational app for the Apple Wearable, TechCrunch noted. The new app will be rolled out to all countries in the coming weeks.

Apple Watch

In a blog, Google announced that the Maps app for Apple Watch will let users receive essential navigational instructions right from their wrists. The app will provide users with travel information regardless of whether they are going by car, riding a bike, using public transport or walking.

The Google Maps app will provide users with estimated arrival times to their target destination. A graphic on the blog showed that the app will also provide clear, concise and real-time step-by-step navigational instructions telling people what to do in order to get to their destination, such as “head north at [street name],” “turn left at [avenue name” and so on.

Users can designate favorite locations such as “Home” and “Work,” then quickly receive instructions with a single tap.

Google said the app also offers seamless transition from mobile to wearable. Users can start navigating from their phone, then continue navigating using the watch. This is perfect for those who are driving a car or bike and can’t pick up their phone while driving.

CarPlay

Aside from releasing the new Google Maps app for Apple Watch, Google also updated Maps so that it could work better with CarPlay.

In the same blog, Google said Google Maps now offers compatibility for the CarPlay Dashboard. This means users will be able to see a map showing their location alongside other important navigational information, calendar details and music playback controls, all at the same time.

Now, the screen will be divided into two when the Maps app is used. The map will be shown on the left side of the screen, while the information and controls will be displayed on the right side.

Google said the Google Maps on CarPlay Dashboard will start rolling out this week.