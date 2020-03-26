Google Pixel 4a Exposed in Hands-On Video Leak

It seems like units of the handset have slipped through the cracks and are being sold in Cuba, so just like the Pixel 4 before it, we’ve got an in-depth look at the smartphone before it’s even been unveiled.

The Pixel 4a has popped up in a video on Cuban website TecnoLike Plus in a six and a half minute video review that digs into pretty much everything we’d want to know about the upcoming device. So far, we’ve seen a few photos online of what people are claiming is the Pixel 4a, which have shown single rear camera, single front-facing camera, and a fingerprint scanner on the back.

The handset in the video looks just like the devices we’ve seen so far, with a square camera array on the rear, and a fingerprint scanner on the back of the plastic chassis. As suspected, the rear camera bump contains a single lens (12MP) and flash, with an 8MP holepunch camera on the front.

The headphone jack is back and is located on top of the phone, while a USB-C port is tucked away at the bottom. Inside is a Snapdragon 730 processor, which confirms the leak that included Google’s internal name for the 4a. The same leak also referenced two other code names (‘Redfin’ and ‘Bramble’) that apparently utilise the 5G-enabled Snapdragon 765 chipset, but if one of the devices is the Pixel 4a XL, we’ve yet to hear anything else about it.

The Pixel 4a in the video has 6GB RAM and 64GB storage, a 3080mAh battery, and a 5.81-inch, 60Hz display. And that’s about everything the site delves into. The details in the video line up with the rumours to date, but we’ve yet to see an XL version of the phone pop up anywhere, making us wonder if we’ll even be getting one this time around.

Google’s budget handset was expected to be unveiled at May’s I/O event, but it was cancelled last week over coronavirus concerns. Its alternative plans have yet to be announced, and Google may choose to shake up its schedule now that it’s not bound by the constraints of a physical event, but we’ll have to wait and see. [Android Police]