Google Pixel 5 Leak Bares Bad News For Expectant Fans

New information bearing the specs of Google Pixel 5 was leaked online and it might disappoint fans. Google recently launched the Pixel 5 and announced its arrival sometime in the Fall of 2020. The latest leak confirms the company’s earlier announcement, including its memory and chipset.

New Google Pixel 5 Leak

The latest leak related to the upcoming flagship smartphone from Google was spotted by MySmartPrice at the AI benchmark listing. Based on the listing the Pixel 5 would house the Qualcomm Snapdragon 756G chipset. Several tech enthusiasts and fans are raising eyebrows during the launch of the Pixel 5 considering that previous Pixel smartphones used high-end Snapdragon 800 series chips.

The issue is that since the upcoming Pixel 5 would use the Snapdragon 765G, several fans are fearful that the less premium chipset could mean taking a hit on the device’s performance. However, this might not be the case since other smartphones like OnePlus Nord, Vivo X50 Pro and Moto Edge all use the same processor.

Qualcomm announced the Snapdragon 765G in December 2019 intended for the Premium B market. The G at the end of the name indicates that it has a faster GPU and a minor clock bump. Technically, the Snapdragon 765G offers eight Kyro 475 cores and a bigger Prime core. It also comes with Adreno 650 GPU and several heterogeneous compute units.

The Snapdragon 765G also has a built-in 5G modem that supports mmWave 5G. Since the 5G modem is die-on it means that it offers improved battery efficiency. In addition to the chipset, the leaked benchmark listing also reveal that the Pixel 5 would feature 8Gb of RAM. This is a massive bump from the 6GB Ram found in Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL.

Other Details

The Google Pixel 5, along with the Pixel 4a 5G would be released in various regions. This includes the US, the UK, Canada, France, Ireland, Japan, Germany, Australia and Taiwan. Google’s VP of Product Management Brian Rakowski said during the event that the search engine giant would share more about these devices and its approach to 5G.