Google Santa Tracker 2021: How to find out where Father Christmas is this year as he delivers gifts

Google Santa Tracker 2021: How to track where Santa Claus is this year as he delivers gifts

Santa Tracker from Google shows you how far he is from your location, how many gifts he has delivered so far, and even the weather conditions where he is.

Christmas Day is quickly approaching, and this year, families across the country will be able to celebrate it together.

The arrival of Santa Claus with their stockings is the most exciting part of Christmas for children.

And, thanks to Google, they can keep track of where he is in the world and when he might be arriving at their house – just in case they fall asleep before he comes down the chimney.

Google’s Santa Tracker was first released in 2004 and has since grown in complexity, providing information such as how far he is from your location, the number of gifts he has delivered thus far, and even the weather conditions at his current location.

Everything you need to know about it is right here.

Google’s Santa Tracker can be found right here.

You can also download the app from Google Play.

It will be possible to track Santa’s location beginning on Christmas Eve, but it also has a variety of other features to keep kids occupied.

Ollie Under the Sea, an animated storybook about a lonely narwhal who laments being left out of Christmas celebrations, a game that lets you change Santa’s appearance to take a selfie of him, and several short films are among them.

Every Christmas for the past 66 years, Norad – the North American Aerospace Defense Command – has worked tirelessly to provide detailed updates on Santa’s location, which you can find here as soon as Christmas Eve begins.

There are several theories as to why, but legend has it that it all started in 1955 when a business placed an advertisement in the local newspaper with a phone number for a Santa Claus hotline for children to call on Christmas Eve.

Instead, they allegedly misprinted the phone number and instead provided the contact information for Norad’s predecessor, the Continental Air Defence Command Operations Centre.

Whatever the truth of the story, Norad has eagerly accepted the challenge, drawing on its vast resources to provide an accurate and up-to-date report.

