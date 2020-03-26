Google Search in the UK Will Now Pull Medical Advice Directly From the NHS

Starting this week, when you search for health advice because you’re sure that pain in your neck is a tumour (and has nothing to do with the fact you fell asleep in a weird position on the sofa) the top results in your Google search will be these handy Knowledge Panels with info from the NHS website.

According to Google, if you search for health conditions like cold symptoms or back pain, these Knowledge Panels will appear with details from the NHS on symptoms, treatments, causes, and more.

“These Knowledge Panels aim to give people authoritative, locally trusted health information, based on open source content. The NHS has formatted their content so that it’s easy to find on the web and available publicly to anyone via the NHS website,” reads Google’s update.

At the outset of the new initiative, the Knowledge Panels will be available for over 250 maladies, but Google has done its arse-covering due diligence by stressing that looking stuff up on the internet is not the same as getting professional medical advice from a doctor.

The update doesn’t appear to be live just yet, as the first result when searching for cold symptoms brings up a cold medicine ad. The NHS advice is further down the page and isn’t presented in the Knowledge Panel format, so presumably the roll out is still taking place. [Google via Engadget]