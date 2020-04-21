GOP states rush to reopen economy in virus epicenter US

ANKARA

Republican governors of southern U.S. states of Georgia, Tennessee and South Carolina have announced plans to reopen their economies amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Dozens of protests have erupted across the country recently, with some Americans, mostly Republican, asking governors to restore economic life at a time when a majority of medical experts think it is unsafe to relax the measures.

While many GOP states rush to get back to business as soon as possible, states with Democratic governors such as California do not have set deadlines for the timing of economic normalization.

“Due to favorable data & more testing, gyms, fitness centers, bowling alleys, body art studios, barbers, cosmetologists, hair designers, nail care artists, estheticians, their respective schools & massage therapists can reopen Friday, April 24 with Minimum Basic Operations,” Georgia Governor Brian P. Kemp said Monday on Twitter.

Kemp explained that Minimum Basic Operations includes screening workers for fever and respiratory illness, enhancing workplace sanitation, wearing masks and gloves, separating workspaces by six feet, teleworking if possible and implementing staggered shifts.

The governor said theaters, private social clubs and restaurant dine-in services will be allowed to reopen on April 27, with the condition of following specific social distancing and sanitation mandates.

However, bars, nightclubs, operators of amusement park rides and live performance venues will remain closed, he said.

“The shelter in place order is still active and expires at 11:59 PM on April 30 for most Georgians,” the governor said, urging everyone to continue to follow the guidance of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention by sheltering in place as often as they can.

Meanwhile, South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster said beaches and some retailers will be restored in the state.

“I’ve restored public beach access, allowing locals to use their discretion. I’ve also allowed some retailers that were previously closed to open, but they must follow strict social distancing measures,” McMaster said on Twitter, sharing the statement of the reopening.

The governor’s order allowed retail businesses to return work Monday afternoon under social distancing guidelines. The beaches may reopen on Tuesday and groups of three people or more are not allowed and will be dispersed, according to the statement.

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee announced a phased reopening scheduled for next week.

“Our Economic Recovery Group is working with industry leaders around the clock so that some businesses can open as soon as April 27,” Lee tweeted.

Also in a statement, Lee said the order for Tennesseans to remain at home will expire April 30, with the vast majority of businesses in 89 counties allowed to re-open on May 1.

“These businesses will open according to specific guidance that we will provide in accordance with state and national experts in both medicine and business,” he added.

The governor stressed that social distancing works, and as the state opens up its economy it will be “more important than ever” that Tennesseans keep social distancing.

According to the Johns Hopkins University’s running tally, Georgia has the highest number of cases and deaths compared to South Carolina and Tennessee, with nearly 19,400 cases and 774 deaths.

South Carolina recorded nearly 4,500 infections and 124 fatalities, while Tennessee has over 7,200 cases and 152 deaths.

U.S. President Donald Trump has recently been pushing the country to prepare plans to reopen the economy, declaring his “total” authority on the matter.

Trump also said he would prefer to work with states on the ease of restrictions and reopening.

“At a time when millions of American workers and families are struggling with the financial consequences of the virus, it’s critical to continue the medical war while reopening the economy in a safe and responsible fashion,” Trump said Monday during Coronavirus Task Force briefing at the White House.

The U.S. has surged to lead the world in the number of coronavirus infections and deaths with nearly 788,000 cases, 42,364 deaths and more than 73,500 recoveries.

The virus has spread to 185 countries and regions since emerging in China last December.

More than 2.49 million cases have been reported worldwide, with the death toll over 171,200 and recoveries exceeding 658,000, according to data compiled by the U.S.’ Johns Hopkins University.