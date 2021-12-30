Gordon Brown says the UK’s failure to address the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan will ‘come back to haunt us.’

The UK’s failure to address the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan, according to Gordon Brown, will ‘come back to haunt us.’

Former Labour leader Gordon Brown said, “We have to act for moral reasons, but it is also in our self-interest to do so.”

Former British Prime Minister Gordon Brown has stated that the international community should come up with a multi-billion dollar package to address the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan because failure to do so will “come back to haunt us.”

Mr. Brown, who is now the UN’s special envoy for global education, said the west should start sending money to the war-torn country to prevent famine and ensure adequate health and education programs, citing the fact that 97 percent of Afghans are expected to be poor this winter.

“We have got to act for moral reasons, but it is also in our self-interest to do so,” the former Labour leader told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme, referring to the risk of mass emigration out of Afghanistan and potential “resentment” toward the Western world.

Aid organizations such as Unicef and the World Food Programme, according to Mr Brown, should send about (dollar)4.5 billion to Afghanistan in the face of 23 million people facing starvation.

He claims that the aid package being proposed is a “fraction” of the trillions of dollars spent on Afghanistan’s 20-year war.

“What it cannot do is absolve each of us of the responsibility to recognize that we live in an integrated and interconnected world in which decisions made in other countries affect us all, and that we must do something to help those who are hungry,” Mr Brown said.

“Otherwise, not only for moral reasons, but also for self-interested reasons, this will come back to haunt us.”

The Taliban regained control of Afghanistan after seizing Kabul in August in a series of chaotic events that followed the US-led forces’ 20-year withdrawal from the country.

The US formally exempted US and UN officials doing permitted business with the Taliban from US sanctions in order to keep aid flowing to Afghanistan as it sinks deeper into a humanitarian crisis.

It was unclear whether the move would pave the way for proposed UN security payments to Islamists of (dollar)6 million.

