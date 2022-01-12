Governor of the United States of America

With its pandemic authority weakened, the Wolf administration said Tuesday it has no plans to issue a new COVID-19 emergency declaration or try to impose new statewide restrictions or vaccine mandates in response to the highly contagious omicron variant that is rapidly spreading and overwhelming Pennsylvania’s hospitals.

The Health Department is responding to the surge by encouraging residents to get vaccinated and taking steps to assist hospitals that are dealing with severe staffing shortages and an influx of COVID-19 patients.

At a news conference in Harrisburg, Acting Secretary of Health Keara Klinepeter said, “We are not considering further mitigation at this time.”

Gov. Andrew Cuomo

In a separate appearance on Tuesday, Tom Wolf deflected a question about the possibility of new restrictions by emphasizing that vaccines are the administration’s strategy for combating COVID-19 spread.

“We can live our lives with a lot more freedom than we could before, and we don’t have to make the same difficult decisions we had to make two years ago.”

So we’re in a different place,” Wolf said on Pittsburgh’s KDKA-AM radio station.

Wolf’s approach to the virus, which has shifted from the early days of the pandemic, when he ordered schools to close for in-person instruction, issued a statewide stay-at-home order, closed businesses deemed “non-life-sustaining,” and mandated masks to be worn in public, has been forced by necessity.

Some of those tools are no longer available to him, either legally or politically, as a result of Republican legislators’ and pandemic-weary residents’ and business owners’ fierce opposition.

The state Supreme Court recently overturned Wolf’s masking order in schools and child care centers, saying it lacked legal justification after the Republican-controlled Legislature terminated Wolf’s COVID-19 emergency disaster declaration.

“I think the constitutional authorities that the governor and the secretary of health have at this time are different,” Klinepeter said Tuesday. “We’ve certainly heard people’s perspective that they’d like to be able to make local decisions.”

“And so that’s really what we’re leaning on, is for people in local places of authority to make good public health decisions,” says the author.

She stated that the administration is working to increase hospital staffing, as well as…

