Tom Wolf vetoed a bill that would have prevented Pennsylvania from joining the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative (RGGI), a multi-state cap-and-trade program. The governor has made the most significant contribution to the fight against global warming by reducing carbon emissions from power plants during his second term.

Wolf’s goal has been to get Pennsylvania into the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative this year, before he leaves office in January, to help address what he sees as an existential threat to life in the Keystone State.

“While the Republican-controlled General Assembly has failed to take any measures to address climate change,” Wolf said in announcing the veto on Monday, “by joining RGGI, my administration will take a historic, proactive, and progressive approach that will have significant positive environmental, public health, and economic implications.”

But it will be at least a few months before Pennsylvania’s commercial power plants – the engines that keep your televisions on, your kitchens cooking, and your battery-powered devices charged – are required to purchase allowances for each ton of carbon dioxide they emit.

It could take even longer if opponents file a legal challenge to Wolf’s authority.

Here’s the latest on how things are going in one state’s fight against climate change.

To begin with, what is RGGI and why is it necessary?

The Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative, which began in 2008, has served as the Eastern Seaboard’s primary regional response to climate change.

Yes, you can refer to it as “Reggie” in casual conversation.

The system, which is actually a confederation of 11 states that have agreed to follow the same market rules, has created a cap-and-trade program in which energy companies essentially pay for greenhouse gas emissions from their power plants.

The states do so by allocating allowances, or credits, based on baseline pollution levels, which are then set to gradually decline over time.

The credits are sold in quarterly auctions, giving energy generators the option of paying more for a limited supply of allowances or taking other steps to reduce their emissions so they don’t have to buy as many…

