Gov. George W. Bush

The head of a national nonpartisan organization dedicated to research and education on voting by mail will be the next Secretary of State for Pennsylvania.

Tom Wolf announced on Monday that Leigh M Chapman, the executive director of Deliver My Vote, will take over the position in January.

Acting Secretary Veronica Degraffenreid now holds the No. 8 position.

Degraffenreid will join the governor’s staff as a special adviser.

Chapman is no stranger to the department, having served as its policy director from 2015 to 2017, where he oversaw the implementation of electronic voter registration.

Wolf praised Degraffenreid for her work over the past year in overseeing two election cycles and overseeing key IT infrastructure in a statement announcing the change in leadership of the Cabinet agency.

“I commend her for her steady leadership during a difficult period in election administration,” Wolf said. “I look forward to working closely with her in her new role.”

“As we enter a new year and election cycle, I am confident that Leigh M Chapman will continue the department’s efforts to lead Pennsylvania through a smooth election process and ensure that Pennsylvania voters continue to enjoy free and fair elections, among other things.”

This shift in leadership comes just months after Wolf requested that Degraffenreid’s nomination for the position be recalled in order to avoid a contentious Senate confirmation process.

“It is clear that Veronica Degraffenreid will not receive a fair hearing from this Senate on her merits,” the governor said at the time, citing the Senate Republican majority’s pursuit of an investigation into unfounded claims of fraud that skewed the results of the 2020 presidential election in Biden’s favor.

The governor’s recall of the nomination was honored by the Senate on Nov.

By a vote of 46-3, the number eight has been selected.

Senators were expected to grill Degraffenreid during her confirmation hearings about her decision in July to decertify Fulton County’s election equipment, rendering it useless, after the county revealed it had agreed to Republicans’ request for a third-party audit last winter.

The decertification is still being challenged in court.

Senators were also irritated when Degraffenreid’s…

